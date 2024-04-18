La Salle library to host May 14 program about bees

La Salle’s Warren Norris will share a program 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, about bees, from their hive society, to their vital role in our natural ecosystem, to what we can do to help them out. (Shaw Local)

La Salle’s Warren Norris will share a program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, about bees, discussing their hive society, their vital role in our natural ecosystem and what we can do to help them.

Norris has been involved with beekeeping since 2009, when he co-founded WB Honey Farms. In 2010, he helped create the Illinois Valley Beekeepers Association, of which he served as president for four years. He now manages 35 hives, provides educational lectures and performs cutouts, such as the one performed on the set of the film “Jupiter Ascending,” through which Warren was able to save about 100,000 bees.

This program will be in the downstairs meeting room of the library. Enter through the downstairs entrance on the south side of the building.

Books and documentary films about bees and other pollinators are available for checkout from the library. The program is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.

For information, call the library at 815-223-2341 or email the program coordinator at rmalerk@lasalle.lib.il.us.