Princeton library to host Zoom talk with author Shari Emami

The Princeton Public Library will host a Zoom presentation Friday, April 19, by Shari Emami, H.H.P., author of “Breaking Free from Pain, From Suffering to Strength, My Own Personal Journey with Fibromyalgia and Healing Modalities.”

The Zoom talk is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Her book is available to Princeton patrons through the app. The library will host a watch party in the Matson Meeting Room for those unable to Zoom from home. This program is free and all are welcome to attend. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://princetonpl.org/ for the link.

5:30 p.m. Monday, April 15: All movies in April have a maritime theme. Because of its distributor contract, the library can’t list movie titles. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to the public.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room, books and libraries, with craft.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16: Music jam. Musicians of all levels are invited to attend, or watch the performances.