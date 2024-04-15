Ottawa man arrested after apparent stabbing

A 41-year-old Ottawa man was arrested Saturday night on a complaint of aggravated battery after another Ottawa man was stabbed and taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center with injuries to his left forearm, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. (Photo provided)

A 41-year-old Ottawa man was arrested Saturday night on a complaint of aggravated battery after another Ottawa man was stabbed and taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center with injuries to his left forearm, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said they responded at 9:58 p.m. to 1570 N. 30th Road, Lot 2, to a call of two men fighting. The man who was injured was 44 year olds, deputies said.

Dustin Farrell was arrested, then released with a notice to appear in court.