Operation Clean Sweep set April 22 on U.S. 6 west of Ottawa

Just about everything could use a little spring cleaning this time of year, and Justine Larabee and friends want to make sure that local thoroughfares don’t get overlooked.

Operation Clean Sweep, a three-hour effort that will collect and bag trash and generally spruce up U.S. 6 on the west side of Ottawa on Monday, April 22, is growing in support by sponsors and in popularity by volunteers.

All of that taking place on Earth Day has Larabee excited about the possibilities for this and any future roadside cleanups down the line.

“This is the first time we’re doing this on Earth Day, trying to get a little bit bigger on it and it’s going very well,” Larabee said. “We’ve done a cleanup in the spring so that we’re buckled in and ready for all the summer events we host in Ottawa, then again in the fall to get ready for Chris Kringle time, Christmas and winter when everyone’s families are coming home.

“We’re definitely looking to make this Route 6 Earth Day pickup an annual event, along with the Ottawa spring and fall cleanups, so we’re excited to get this year under our belt.”

Larabee, whose daily job is as the director of sales and marketing at Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Ottawa, also lends a hand for cleanups with her friend and co-worker, Rhonda Johnson, whose business adopts a portion of highway. Johnson also will be lending a hand to another cleanup on April 28.

Seeing a need for the work and to help inspire her children, 17-year-old Xavier and 8-year-old Annabelle, to be more conscious about their environment, Larabee enlisted the help of the office of State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, to connect with the Illinois Department of Transportation and began setting things up. That led to the 2023 spring cleanup.

“I live only a few blocks from downtown and my daughter sees an excessive alcohol on the streets, which I don’t promote in our home,” Larabee said. “There are all these shooter bottles and trash, so I wanted to start something that could create a mindset, I guess, an ‘I see it, pick it up’ mindset and grow that not only with them, but with everyone.

“I always told them that when they litter, it makes Mother Nature frown and every time they pick up something, it makes her smile. That kind of mindset.”

Though her children will not be able to participate in this one – there is an age limit of 18 set for safety reasons – there will be plenty of help, including her team at Holiday Inn Express.

With the help spreading the word from local business organizations – the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, Streator Area Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry – plus entities like the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, Kohl’s Cares, Handy Foods, Post and Prairie Design and Allegra Printing, there are more than 100 volunteers expected.

That includes groups from Camp Tuckabatchee and both Ottawa and Marquette high schools.

The event will start at 4 p.m. and launch from the Alfano’s Pizza parking lot at 1476 U.S. 6, with a pair of shuttle buses contributed by the Bill Walsh Auto Group running every 15 minutes throughout to get those volunteers out to where they are needed. It will work one side of the road heading to the west for half the time, then work the other side on the way back.

Volunteers, who will be issued safety vests to wear, thanks in part to a donation from Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty, are urged to wear gloves of their choosing and bring plenty of water to drink during their time on the roadside.

As the event will take place rain nor shine, they also may want to bring along a rain poncho or jacket.

For their help, all volunteers will be treated to a 10% discount on post-event dining at Alfano’s.

“We’ve received ample support from so many, including every chamber in the area,” Larabee said. “The moment that I called them and told them what was going on, they immediately jumped on board, asked how they could help, spread the word and what they could do next year to grow this between all of our communities.

“It’s nice to see that movement, going toward what we intended for it to do.”