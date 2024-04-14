Marquette baseball tops El Paso-Gridley, stays unbeaten: The Times Saturday Area Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 7, El Paso-Gridley 5: At Masinelli Field, the Crusaders (11-0) scored four runs in the first, three in the second and held off a late Titans’ rally to stay unbeaten on the season.

Anthony Couch (two RBIs) and Sam Mitre (RBI) each doubled, Griffin Dobberstein drove in two, and Keaton Davis and Charlie Mullen each drove in a run for Marquette. Dobberstein (Win, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K), Couch (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) and Ryan Peterson (3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) all took the hill for the hosts.

Dunlap 19, Ottawa 0 (4 inn.): At King Field, the Eagles scored 12 runs in the second in the win over the Pirates (7-8).

Jackson Mangold and Packston Miller each singled for Ottawa.

Washington 14, Streator 4 (6 inn.): At Washington, the hosts exploded for seven runs in the fifth in defeating the Bulldogs (4-10).

Blaize Bressner had two hits, while Jake Hagie, Noah Camp, Carson Shinkey and Keegan Angelico all recorded RBIs for Streator.

Paxton Giertz

Seneca 6, Somonauk 0: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (11-4) used a five-run third and a combined pitching effort from Paxton Giertz (Win, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 12 K) and Casey Clennon (1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) in the win over the Bobcats (2-6).

Giertz (two walks, three stolen bases) and Chase Buis (double, RBI) each had two hits, with Kenny Daggett, Austin Aldridge, Aidan Vilcek (two stolen bases) and Nate Othon posting RBIs.

Tristan Reed, Nolan Brandt and Landon Johnson each singled for Somonauk.

Westmont 12, Newark 1 (5 inn.): At Newark, Jackson Walker singled for the Norsemen’s lone hit.

Sandwich 11, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (8-5) put the game away with an eight-run fourth.

Jeffery Ashley (two stolen bases), Tyler Lissman (double, four RBIs), Braden Behringer (RBI) and Dino Barbanente (double, RBI) all had two hits for Sandwich. Chris Barbor, Nick Michalek (two RBIs) and Taylor Adams (RBI) each smacked a double. Indians’ pitchers Behringer (Win, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) and Michalek (2 IP, 4 K) combined on the one-hit shutout.

Fieldcrest 4, Putnam County 2: At Wenona, the Knights scored twice in the sixth to top the Panthers.

Jordan Heider singled and doubled for Fieldcrest, while Lucas May drove in a pair of runs. Drew Overocker and Tyler Serna also had RBIs with Layten Gerdes doubling. Serna (Win, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Overocker (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Softball

Ottawa's Maura Condon (J.T. Pedelty)

Ottawa 10, Yorkville Christian 0 (5 inn.); Ottawa 11, Yorkville Christian 0 (5 inn.): the Pirates improved to 11-5 on the season with the doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Hailey Larsen (double), Piper Lewis (double, three RBIs) and Reese Purcell (triple, home run, two RBIs) and had two hits for Ottawa. Maura Condon smacked a solo homer and Bobbi Snook drove in a run with a triple. Condon (5 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching win.

In Game 2, Snook and Jacy Miller each had two RBIs, with Condon (double), Larsen, Peyton Bryson and Emily Echols driving in single runs. Adelynn Russell (Win, 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 10 K) and Audrey Davis (1 1/3 IP, 2 K) shared time in the circle.

Bishop McNamara 3, Seneca 1: At Kankakee, the Fighting Irish (11-1) suffered their first loss of the year.

Emma Mino went 3 for 4, while Lexi Buis and Tessa Krull were each 2 for 3. Hayden Pfeifer had a triple and an RBI. Krull (6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Sandwich 8, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Genoa, the Indians improved to 9-2 on the season with the victory.

Jillian Ashley (two stolen bases, RBI) and Johnna Freemon (two RBIs) each had two hits for Sandwich. Brooklyn Marks tripled in a pair of runs, Kayden Corneils doubled and Aubrey Cyr and Alexis Sinetos each recorded RBIs. Peyton Dudzik (7 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) picked up the pitching triumph.

Track and Field

Ottawa 9th at own ABC Invitational: At King Field, the Pirates scored 74 1/2 points to place ninth in the 15-team event. Sycamore won the meet with 201 points.

Ottawa received top 3 finishes from Weston Averkamp (A 110 hurdles, 2nd, :15.65; A 300 hurdles, :40.98), Archer Cechowicz (C 110 hurdles, 2nd, :18.92; C 300 hurdles, 3rd, :45.33), Michael Mills (A shot put, 3rd, 14.96; B discus, 2nd, 36.72), Stephon Patrick (B shot put, 3rd, 13.50), Kaleb Hunt (B high jump, 1.63), Nate Kaminski (B pole vault, 2nd, 3.51) and Lucas Goetz (C pole vault, 2nd, 3.20).

Sandwich boys fifth at Hub Relays: At Rochelle, the Indians scored 52 team points to finish fifth in the eight-team event.

The Sandwich squad of Nate Hill, Kayden Page, Simeon Harris and Max Cryer finished first (3:51.82) in the Sprint Medley Relay. The Indians also had second-place marks from Brodie Case (300 hurdles, :42.66), Page (triple jump, 12.29), 4x100 relay (Hill, Harris, Case, Page, :44.73) and 4x400 relay (Harris, Shaun Smith, Ayden Russell, Page, 3:40.81). Harris was third (5.97 meters) in the long jump.

Flanagan-Cornell girls fourth at Fairbury: The Falcons had a trio of second place and pair of third place marks while scoring 44 team points to finish fourth at the eight-team Prairie Central Invitational.

Runner-up for F-C were earned by Alivia Waschle (100, :13.57), Bridget Hansen (800, 2:48.75) and the 4x200 relay (Waschle, Piper McMillan, Gabby Jones, Kaylee Delheimer, 1:57.94). Delheimer placed third in the high jump (1.37) and long jump (4.19).