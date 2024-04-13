Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise to present German dinner fundraiser

A German meal is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, prepared by the Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise to support Ottawa Police Department’s facility dog, Rookie. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Love German Food? Ich liebe deutsches Essen (translation: I love German food).

You won’t need to speak German to enjoy a German meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, prepared by the Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise. The meal is available for dine-in or carryout and will be served in the Fellowship Hall of Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers St., Ottawa.

The menu includes pork schnitzel, hot German potato salad, homemade sauerkraut, spaetzle (noodles), cucumber salad, German apple cake and soft pretzels. Sunrise Rotary is a service organization that supports community non-profits and scholarships.

Proceeds from the dinner will be used for a grant to furnish needed materials and equipment for the Ottawa Police Department’s facility dog, Rookie. Ottawa’s Community Initiative Officer Tyler Brewer works with Rookie to provide support during crisis intervention incidents and contribute to the Ottawa Police Department’s outreach endeavors. Rookie offers solace to the community during challenging times and extends aid and support to individuals and groups affected by violence, tragedy or traumatic occurrences. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased from members or pay at the door.