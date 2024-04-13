Princeton to begin hydrant flushing April 22

The Princeton Water Department has adjusted chlorine levels in preparation of the city’s semiannual water main flushing.
During this time, Princeton residents may notice a slightly stronger chlorine odor. If residents find this odor objectionable for drinking, keep a pitcher of water in the refrigerator and the chlorine will dissipate after a few minutes.
Princeton plans on beginning its citywide hydrant flushing Monday, April 22. During this time residents may experience a slight chlorine odor, cloudy or discolored water and brief periods of low water pressure.
Be cautious near open fire hydrants. For information, call the Princeton Water Plant at 815-872-0811, ext. 1304.