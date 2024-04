The Bureau County Board agreed Tuesday to sell the former county jail property in Princeton.

This property includes the jail building, the jail parking lot, a parking lot across the street and two other parcels. The County Board may sell the lots separately or together in an effort to maximize the value.

The county completed construction of the new Bureau County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Center in May 2023 at 800 Ace Road.