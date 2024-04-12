Princeton to deliver garbage totes April 29

Garbage tote delivery will begin April 29 in Princeton on residents’ regular pickup day.

A crew will be delivering a new assigned garbage tote after their route is complete for that day. All residents will be delivered a 95-gallon garbage tote, unless the resident pre-requests a 65-gallon garbage tote by calling City Hall at 815-875-2631.

Each household will be assigned a tote (by skew number) registered to that address. The assigned tote stays with the address. If a resident moves, the totes assigned to that address still stays with that address. Residents will be responsible for the condition of their totes or any replacements of the tote at a cost of $75. There will be additional instructions attached to totes upon delivery. Where the totes are set upon delivery will be where they need to be placed each week for pick-up. Reason being, all totes need to be within 5 feet of the street with at least 5 feet of clearance on all sides. If totes are not set in the area indicated upon delivery, totes will not be picked up by the truck.

The city of Princeton is transitioning from the old-style ride-on garbage trucks to the new side-load truck equipped with a robotic arm. This transition requires all new garbage totes. The city will provide a 95 gallon rolling tote for garbage pickup once a week and a 95 gallon recycling tote (by request only) for pickup every other week. No extra bags or cans will be picked up unless prearranged with the Sanitation Department. Recycling totes will not be delivered at the same time as the garbage totes. They will be delivered a week or two later.

The new garbage trucks will begin operation May 6 with routes as usual. Recycling routes will resume as normal the week starting May 20. To recycle, reserve your tote by calling City Hall or emailing totes@princeton-il.com with your name and address.

Yard waste collection will remain unchanged. Garbage stickers still will be necessary for large items such as furniture. At a later date, more information will be released regarding how to dispose of old garbage cans.