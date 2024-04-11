Streator police seek information on injured horse

Streator police reported a 28-year-old horse was injured from an apparent stabbing on the horse owner’s property on the west edge of the city. (Photo provided by Streator Police Department)

Streator police reported that a 28-year-old horse was injured from an apparent stabbing on the horse owner’s property on the west edge of the city.

Thunderbolt had slashes to both sides of his face, police said. The injuries were discovered on the gelding Tuesday.

The owner and a friend have treated Thunderbolt for his injuries, and police took a report of the incident. If anyone has any information that could lead to an arrest and prosecution, call the Streator Police Department at 815-672-3111.