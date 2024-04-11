Serena softball scores late to tip Dwight: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Serena 4, Dwight 2: At Dwight, the Huskers (6-4) scored twice in the top of the seventh in the victory.

Paisley Twait (triple, RBI) had two hits to lead Serena, while winning pitcher Maddie Glade (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) also recorded an RBI.

Sycamore 5, Ottawa 1: At King Field, the Pirates fell to 7-5 overall and 1-1 in Interstate 8 Conference play with the loss.

Bobbi Snook (double), Hailey Larsen, Kendall Lowery (RBI) and Aubrey Sullivan had hits for Ottawa. Maura Condon (2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Peyton Bryson (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) shared time in the circle.

Seneca 14, Midland 2 (5 inn.); Seneca 14, Midland 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (9-0, 6-0) picked up a pair of Tri-County Conference wins.

In the opener, Sam Vandevelde (3-run homer), Lexie Buis (two hits, three RBIs), Emma Mino (single, double, RBI) and winning pitcher Tessa Krull (3 IP, 7 K) led the way.

In the nightcap, the hosts were paced by Alyssa Zellers (single, triple), Camryn Stecken (two-run homer, three RBIs), Buis (two singles, double, two RBIs), Audry McNabb (double, two two-run homers, five RBIs) and winning pitcher Hayden Pfeifer (3 IP, 4 K).

Reed-Custer 1, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Braidwood, the Warriors dropped to 7-4 on the season with the defeat.

Emma Palaschak had two of WFC’s seven hits, while Shae Simons (7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) suffered the tough-luck pitching loss.

Heyworth 8, Fieldcrest 0: Ay Heyworth, TeriLynn Timmerman had three of the Knights seven hits in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

Baseball

Seneca 6, Midland 0: At rural Varna, starting pitcher Aidan Vilcek tossed six innings of two-hit ball with one walk and 13 strikeouts, while Chase Buis struck out the side in the seventh to help the Fighting Irish (10-4, 4-2) win the TCC conference game.

Buis also homered and drove in two RBIs, Kenny Daggett posted two RBIs, and Casey Clennon and Nate Othon smacked doubles.

Dwight 5, Serena 2: At Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, the Huskers dropped to 2-9 on the season with the loss.

Tanner Faivre singled and doubled. Carson Baker and Hunter Staton recorded RBIs. Faivre (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K) suffered the loss on the mound.

Sandwich 17, Harvard 6 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (6-5, 4-0) exploded for 12 runs in the sixth in the Kishwaukee River Conference triumph.

Winning pitcher Tyler Lissman (6 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) had three hits and two RBIs for Sandwich, while Chance Lange doubled, homered and drove in three runs. Taylor Adams added a home run and three RBIs, Quinn Rome smacked a double, and Dino Barbanente registered three RBIs.

Fieldcrest 2, Heyworth 1: At Heyworth, Knights’ pitcher Koltin Kearfott allowed just four hits, walked none and struck out nine in the HOIC victory.

Eli Gerdes and Layten Gerdes (double) both had RBIs, while Drew Overocker and Jordan Heider collected doubles.