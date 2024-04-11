Early out activities set April 17 in Mendota

High school students are invited from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to Rosati’s Pizza , 801 Sixth St, Mendota. For $5, students can get a big slice of pizza meal deal with free soda. Students can come eat good food, chill with friends, play board games and participate in a photo scavenger hunt.

The city of Mendota and the Mendota Area YMCA are sponsoring an event to offer food and fun for Mendota students on an early out of school day Wednesday, April 17.

High school students are invited from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to Rosati’s Pizza, 801 Sixth St., Mendota. For $5, students can get a big slice of pizza meal deal with free soda. Students can come eat, chill with friends, play board games and participate in a photo scavenger hunt.

Middle school students (fifth to eighth graders) are invited from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to Lincoln Elementary School, 805 Fourth Ave., Mendota. For $2, students get Ziggie’s chicken strips, fries, a cookie and drinks. There will be yard games and an open gym available, as well as the opportunity to complete a photo scavenger hunt.

High school students can show up to Rosati’s without registering, and middle students are asked to register ahead of time.

For information, call the Mendota Area YMCA at 815-538-2900.