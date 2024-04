Culvert replacement work on County Highway 2, also known as East 2351st Road or Hoxsey Road, about ½ mile south of La Salle Street in Somonauk, has been extended through May, weather permitting, the La Salle County Health Department said on Thursday. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Culvert replacement work on County Highway 2, also known as East 2351st Road or Hoxsey Road, about ½ mile south of La Salle Street in Somonauk, has been extended through May, weather permitting, the La Salle County Health Department said on Thursday.

The highway has been closed for a culvert replacement since March 11. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.