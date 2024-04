Tulips were in bloom Tuesday in the flower beds of downtown Ottawa. The flower beds are cared for by volunteers from the Ottawa community. To volunteer to take care of a flower bed, contact Tami Koppen, community development specialist, at 815-433-0161, ext. 240, tkoppen@cityofottawa.org or Alaina Iverson, administrative assistant to the mayor and special events, at 815-433-0161, ext. 110, aiverson@cityofottawa.org.