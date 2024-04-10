Notebook: St. Bede’s Stephanie Mickley named as an IBCA Coach of the Year

St. Bede head girls basketball coach Stephanie Mickley talks to her team during a timeout in the Class 1A State semifinal game on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

It was a great season for Stephanie Mickley and her St. Bede girls basketball team.

The Bruins won the Tri-County championship in their return to the conference, won the second sectional championship in school history and made their first state tournament appearance.

They finished 29-9, making a complete turnaround from a 9-21 record in 2022-23 in her first season

For her leadership, Mickley has been selected as a 2024 Illinois Basketball Coach Association’s Coach of the Year.

She will be invited to the attend the IBCA’s Coach of the Year Luncheon at CEFCU Arena in Normal on May 4.

The Bruins defeated Amboy 50-38 for the regional championship, Serena 50-48 for the sectional championship and Ida Crown Academy of Skokie 70-54 to win their first supersectional crown.

At state, St. Bede fell to eventual state champ Okawville 44-30 in the 1A semifinals and then lost to Altamont 64-56 in the third-place game, finishing fourth.

Cheek recognized for 40 years of coverage

Mendota High School honored Kip Cheek of the Mendota Reporter at the Don Gooden Invite on Saturday with a small announcement and plaque, which read, “We would like to honor Kip Cheek of the Mendota Reporter for 40 years of service to the Mendota Community and Mendota Athletics.”

Kip Cheek of the Mendota Reporter will be inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame.

Cheek came to Mendota in 1984 and has been a staple reporting Mendota High School sports ever since. He was inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member last year.

“We appreciate the four decades of outstanding support and coverage he has provided to the district and community,” Mendota superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh said.