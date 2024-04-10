Marquette moves to 9-0 after topping R-B: The Times Tuesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 10, Roanoke-Benson 3: At Roanoke, the Crusaders improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in Tri-County Conference play with the win over the Rockets. The visitors broke a 3-3 tie by scoring two in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Marquette starting and winning pitcher Alec Novotney allowed just four hits and one earned run while walking none and striking out eight in five innings. Carson Zellers went the final two innings giving up two hits and fanning four. Keaton Davis went 3 for 3 with Novotney (RBI) and Jackson Higgins (two RBIs) each recording two hits. Anthony Couch doubled in a run, with Zellers, Sam Mitre and Charlie Mullen all registering an RBI.

Morris 7, Ottawa 0: At Morris, the Pirates (6-6, 0-1) recorded just two hits — singles by Adam Swanson and Cam Loomis — in falling in their Interstate 8 Conference opener.

Seneca 10, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored seven times in the third inning in the triumph over the Knights.

Seneca pitcher Brody Rademacher tossed a no-hitter, walking two and striking out five. Paxton Giertz (two doubles, three RBIs), Casey Clennon (double, two RBIs) and Chase Buis each had two hits. Aidan Vilcek posted a pair of RBIs, with Kenny Daggett and Austin Aldrige both doubling in runs.

Somonauk 3, Serena 1: At Serena, the Bobcats (1-5, 1-1) plated all three of their runs in the third inning in the Little Ten Conference win over the Huskers (2-8, 1-1).

Noah Brandt singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Somonauk, while Tristian Reed (Win, 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) and Aldo Resendez (2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the hill.

Carson Baker had Serena’s lone RBI while Jimmy Faltz smacked a double. Baker (4 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K) suffered the pitching loss, with Beau Raikes (3 IP, 1 H, 8 K) finishing up.

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Newark 1: At Newark, the Norsemen failed to record a hit in falling to 2-12 overall and 2-2 in the LTC with the loss to the Royals.

Clay Friestad pitched 6 1/3 innings for Newark, allowing six hits, one earned run, with no walks and four strikeouts.

Softball

WFC 5, Putnam Co. 1: At rural Streator, the host Warriors (6-3 overall, 3-3 Tri-County Conference) trailed 1-0 heading into the third inning before plating three runs to take a lead winning pitcher Shae Simons (7 IP, 0 ER, 14 K) would not relinquish. Emma Palaschak singled, tripled and drove home two runs for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell. Simons helped her own cause with a double and two RBIs, with Olivia Chismarick also driving home a run.

Coal City 13, Streator 5: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (3-7 overall, 0-4 Illinois Central Eight Conference) led 2-0 heading into a fifth inning where they surrendered seven runs on their way to the ICE sweep. Makenna Ondrey singled, doubled, homered and drove home a pair of runs for Streator. Mya Zavada added a double and an RBI in support of losing pitcher Caitlyn Talty (6 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 5 K).

Marquette 15, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (5 inn.): the Crusaders scored eight runs in the first inning to jumpstart the T-CC win over the Wildcats.

Maisie Lyons (home run, three RBIs), Taylor Cuchra (home run, RBI) and Anna Hjerpe (double, RBI) all had three hits to pace Marquette. Avery Durdan (double, RBI), Caleigh Rick (double) and Emma Rinearson (RBI) all had two hits. Makayla Backos had a home run and three RBIs.

Hunter Hopkins (Win, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Lyons (2 IP, 2 H, 4 K0 and Hjerpe (1 IP) all shared time in the circle for MA.

Serena 13, Somonauk/Leland 8: At Serena, the Huskers scored nine times in the second in the LTC win over the Bobcats.

RayElle Brennan (triple), Jenna Setchell (two RBIs), Maddie Glade (RBI) and Cassie Walsh (double, three RBIs) all had two hits for Serena, while Cali Edwards doubled and Lanee Cole tripled. Setchell (7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) earned the pitching victory.

Brooke Bahrey (triple, RBI) and Haley McCoy (two triples, three RBIs) each had two hits for Somonauk/Leland, while Kennedy Barshinger had two RBIs.

Richmond-Burton 4, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Indians fell to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in Kishwaukee River Conference action with the loss to the Rockets.

Kayden Corneils singled and tripled, while Aubrey Cyr singled in a run. Brooklyn Marks (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 10 K) suffered the pitching loss.