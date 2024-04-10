IVCC to host 2 blood drives

Illinois Valley Community College will sponsor two blood drives this month in Ottawa and Oglesby. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Illinois Valley Community College will sponsor two blood drives this month in Ottawa and Oglesby.

The first drive will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa.

The second will be 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the IVCC gym.

Both activities are sponsored by the IVCC Red Cross Club, and the on-campus drive also is sponsored by the IVCC PTK Rho Omega Chapter.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).