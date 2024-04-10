April 10, 2024
IVCC to host 2 blood drives

Events planned in Ottawa, Oglesby

By Shaw Local News Network

Illinois Valley Community College will sponsor two blood drives this month in Ottawa and Oglesby. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Illinois Valley Community College will sponsor two blood drives this month in Ottawa and Oglesby.

The first drive will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa.

The second will be 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the IVCC gym.

Both activities are sponsored by the IVCC Red Cross Club, and the on-campus drive also is sponsored by the IVCC PTK Rho Omega Chapter.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).