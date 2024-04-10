Festival 56 in Princeton seeks host families for upcoming theater season

Festival 56 in Princeton is looking for host families for their upcoming summer season. (Derek Barichello)

Festival 56 in Princeton is looking for host families for their upcoming summer season.

This can be a rewarding experience, the theater said in a news release. Host families will have the chance to forge connections with talented individuals from various backgrounds. By opening their home, they will provide them with a comfortable and supportive environment where they can rest and recharge after long days of rehearsals and performances. This also is an opportunity to be a part of the world of theater.

If you are interested in becoming a host family, contact Tracy at 815-876-6303 or Tammy at 815-878-1253 for further information and to discuss the details of this arrangement.