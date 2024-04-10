Festival 56 in Princeton seeks host families for upcoming theater season

Festival 56 in Princeton is looking for host families for their upcoming summer season.
This can be a rewarding experience, the theater said in a news release. Host families will have the chance to forge connections with talented individuals from various backgrounds. By opening their home, they will provide them with a comfortable and supportive environment where they can rest and recharge after long days of rehearsals and performances. This also is an opportunity to be a part of the world of theater.
If you are interested in becoming a host family, contact Tracy at 815-876-6303 or Tammy at 815-878-1253 for further information and to discuss the details of this arrangement.