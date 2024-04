Kindergarten through second grade students at Deer Park School in rural Ottawa gather on the grounds of the school Monday, April 8, 2024, to watch the partial solar eclipse.

Students across Northern Illinois, including those in Streator and rural Ottawa, stepped outside their classrooms Monday to view the partial solar eclipse.

In the case of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator and Deer Park Elementary, that meant the whole student body was treated to view the phenomenon with special glasses. While not in the path of totality, students with their glasses were able to see more than 90% of the sun covered.