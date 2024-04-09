Softball: Seneca scores early, makes it standup in 2-0 win over Newark

Newark shortstop Ryan Williams throws to first as Seneca’s Audrey McNabb is out at second trying to advance in the first inning Monday at Newark. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

NEWARK — Anytime two very good overall teams with very solid pitching staffs hook up the chances of the game coming down to a few, or even one, key play that might be the difference.

That was the case in Monday’s clash between Seneca and Newark.

The Fighting Irish (7-0) pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the first, and then behind the combined pitching of starter Tessa Krull and Hayden Pfeifer, made it stand up in a 2-0 victory over the Norsemen (12-2).

“While I was thrilled we were able got those two in the first I felt like we had good chances in the next two inning to add on and didn’t,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. ”This was our best game of the season as far as approaching the game from the start, but we kind of let (Newark starting pitcher) Kodi (Rizzo) — who has mowed through her share of tough lineups already this season — settle in. When she starts controlling three different pitches like she did it’s going to be awful tough from there.”

In the visitors first, Emma Mino lined a one-out single to right and advanced to third on a Camryn Stecken double that was just out the reach of a diving Norsemen centerfielder Adelaide Johnson in right center. Lexie Buis then put down a suicide squeeze to score Mino, and on a throw to get Buis trying for second, Stecken hustled home for the second run.

From there the two sides traded putting goose eggs up on the scoreboard.

Krull (3 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) went the first three innings for Seneca, with Pfeifer (4 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K) hurling the final four.

“Making the pitching switch was 100% just a gut feeling I had,” Holman said. “It just seemed like things were set up for Hayden to come in and keep things going. At times I’ve switched Tessa back in, but Hayden did a really great job, especially in the sixth with their top of the order up, of making solid pitches and getting outs. She’s a freshman, so this was her first high-level, high-pressure situation and she handled it very well.”

Pfeifer, just a freshman, said she was just happy to help the team hold on and get the win.

“Coach Holman told me I’d be going into pitch the fourth, so I had our half inning at-bat to really get mentally ready to go,” Pfeifer said. “I felt really good warming up and it carried over into the game. I was really mainly going with curve balls and rise balls, but against a good hitting team like Newark has I feel like you have to really mix ups speed and location. I feel like I was able to do a pretty good job of that.

“Tessa did a great job as well and I’m just thankful I was able to go out there and keep things going for us.”

While the Newark bats were kept relatively quiet, other Dottie Wood providing the only two hits, Rizzo was very good, allowing just five hits, the two earned runs, with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

“We can take a lot of positives away from today.” Newark coach Jon Wood said. “We kept fighting to the end, didn’t give up and they gave everything they had. I can’t ask for any more than that. It’s a team game, nine girls in the lineup and nine girls on the field, and they all did the best they could, but we just couldn’t really get anything going.

“When you have someone like Kodi Rizzo in the circle you always feel you have a shot. She pitched so well for us and kept us within a couple hits of tying things up. But credit Seneca’s pitchers, they were pitching at a very high level today.

“Seneca has a fantastic team and great pitchers, but I think we showed ourselves today that if we can clean up a few small things we can compete with anyone. This game, despite it being a loss, made us better for down the road.”

Seneca is scheduled to host Midland in a Tri-County Conference doubleheader on Wednesday, while Newark entertains Fieldcrest on Thursday.