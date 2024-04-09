Princeton’s Bennett Williams named to IHSA All-State Academic Team

Princeton's Bennett Williams (front row, left) was one of 26 student-athletes across the state to be named to the 2024 IHSA All-State Academic Team. (Photo provided by the IHSA)

Princeton High School senior Bennett Williams was one of 26 student-athletes across the state named to the 2024 IHSA All-State Academic Team.

The IHSA described its honorees as a “team of incredible individuals who excel in the classroom, in athletics & activities, and in their communities.”

PHS selects a male and female students as nominees each year, which each of the 512 IHSA member schools can do. The IHSA selects 26 winners from a potential nomination pool of 1,024 students.

Williams joins Tiah Romagnoli (1999-00) and Ryan Bebej (2000-01) from PHS to be named to the IHSA All-State Academic Team.

Williams’ brother, Mack, received IHSA All-State Academic Honorable Mention in 2021-22. Other PHS students receiving Honorable Mention recognition include Brian DeSalle (1994-95), Todd Rimington (1996-97 and Haley Adams (2010-11).

Williams, who is a three-sport athlete, has received a full-ride scholarship to play football for the Air Force Academy.