Friendship bracelets and the number 13, which is actually a sign of luck for Taylor Swift fans, are displayed by attendees of the Taylor Swift Night Night on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Peru Public Library. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

Taylor Swift Night made the Peru Public Library shimmer, according the the library’s Facebook page.

DJ Mara provided music and Amia Boutique provided a Taylor Swift cutout as children of all ages danced and sang to their favorite songs. Dressed in their Swiftie best, they wore friendship bracelets and wrote Taylor’s lucky number 13 on their hands.

There was plenty of dancing under the disco ball Friday, April 5, 2024, during Taylor Swift Night at the Peru Public Library. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)