Peru Catholic honor roll, 3rd quarter 2023-2024

Peru Catholic School released its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2023-2024 school year.
High honor roll
Sixth grade
Lucy Burkart, Larson Caruso, Callie Fusinetti, Nicholas Larson, Joseph Potthoff and Gio Zepeda
Seventh grade
Beatrice Affelt, A. J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney and Bernadette Larson
Eighth grade
Theodora Pappas-Anniballi, Gabby Carden, Clare Domyancich, Kalista Frost, Jadyn Leone and Valeria Mendez
Honor roll
Sixth grade
Mason Barajas, Leo Gillan, Greyson Grilc, Keagan Lucas, Dax Manicki, Pippa Phillips, Mya Rosploch and Harrison Templeton
Seventh grade
Gavin Lamboley
Eighth grade
Ty Carls, Ayla Coventry, Leah Griggs, Allyn Phillips and Nelle Potthoff