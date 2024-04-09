April 09, 2024
Peru Catholic honor roll, 3rd quarter 2023-2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Peru Catholic School released its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2023-2024 school year. (Photo provided by Kathy Ragan)

Peru Catholic School released its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2023-2024 school year.

High honor roll

Sixth grade

Lucy Burkart, Larson Caruso, Callie Fusinetti, Nicholas Larson, Joseph Potthoff and Gio Zepeda

Seventh grade

Beatrice Affelt, A. J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney and Bernadette Larson

Eighth grade

Theodora Pappas-Anniballi, Gabby Carden, Clare Domyancich, Kalista Frost, Jadyn Leone and Valeria Mendez

Honor roll

Sixth grade

Mason Barajas, Leo Gillan, Greyson Grilc, Keagan Lucas, Dax Manicki, Pippa Phillips, Mya Rosploch and Harrison Templeton

Seventh grade

Gavin Lamboley

Eighth grade

Ty Carls, Ayla Coventry, Leah Griggs, Allyn Phillips and Nelle Potthoff