OSF St. Clare in Princeton to offer 3 scholarships for Bureau County students

OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton announced applications are open for the 2024 health care scholarship awards. Three scholarships are available for students who are pursuing a career in health care.

The scholarships offered include the OSF St. Clare Health Career Scholarship, Harold Morine Scholarship and Pierson Nursing Scholarship. These scholarships aim to support students in Bureau County who are dedicated to a future in health care professions such as nursing, radiology, laboratory technology, respiratory therapy, physical or occupational therapy and pre-medical studies.

Students eligible for these scholarships include recent high school graduates and advanced degree candidates. Applicants must reside in Bureau County. To apply, students must demonstrate academic excellence and showcase their commitment to health care through volunteer or work experiences, health-related activities and a clear plan to pursue a health care career.

Interested applicants can download the scholarship application by visiting osfsaintclare.org. Completed applications must be submitted to Samantha Rux, either via email at samantha.l.harkerrux@osfhealthcare.org or by mail to OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center, 530 Park Ave. E., Princeton, IL 61356. The deadline for submissions is May 1.