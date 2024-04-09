La Salle-Peru High School Class of 1957 launches trust

Members of the La Salle-Peru High School Class of 1957 have established a trust with a beginning amount of $20,000. Gathered for a check distribution were (from left) Robert "Bo" Windy, Kelli Geinosky and Brett Witek at Witek Wealth Management on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

This trust aims to provide scholarship awards to senior students at L-P High School of $2,000 or more each year for 10 years. This year, with a special thanks to classmate Tom Kowalski, four of the $2,000 awards will be presented. The awards will be presented at the L-P Scholarship Awards ceremony on April 25. Each year for the next nine years, the trustees will provide the criteria from which to choose the award recipients. At the end of the 10th year, any money remaining will be donated to the L-P High School general scholarship fund.