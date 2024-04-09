L-P’s Taylor Vescogni tosses no-hitter in 3-2 win at Kaneland: Monday’s NewsTribune Roundup

Softball

La Salle-Peru 3, Kaneland 2: Taylor Vescogni tossed a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to win a pitcher’s duel for the Cavs in conference play on the road. She struck out 10, allowing two unearned runs.

Addison Duttlinger went 3 for 4, Karmen Piano went 2 for 4 and Callie Mertes had one hit with two RBIs.

Kewanee 7, Princeton 3: The Boilermakers struck for four runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a Three Rivers East win over the Tigresses in Kewanee. Kewanee pitcher Kalleigh Gale struck out 11, allowing just three hits, including a RBI double by Keely Lawson in the fourth inning. Caroline Keutzer also doubled.

Newman 6, St. Bede 5: The Bruins lost for the first time in eight games, playing their first game in 10 days.

Bureau Valley 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 2: Emily Wright had three hits and one RBI, Kadyn Haage had two hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Madison Smith (7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) helped her own cause with two RBIs in the Storm’s nonconference win at Annawan. Sadie Bailey and Kate Stoller also had RBI hits/

Henry-Senachwine 11, Galva 0 (6 inn.): Lauren Harbison spun a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts for the win. Lauren Harbison went 3 for 4 with a RBI and Abbie Stanbary drove in two runs with a hit.

Baseball

Bureau Valley 2, Stark County 0: Logan Philhower struck out 14 and allowed just one hit over 5.2 innings to combine with Blake Foster (1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 K) on a two-hit, 17 strikeout shutout. Elijah Endress had two hits, including a RBI double, to lead the Storm at the plate

Princeton 21, Kewanee 7: In a score more suited for football, the Tigers rolled to a Three Rivers East win at Kewanee. Will Lott, Jace Stuckey (2 RBIs), Tyler Forristall (RBI) and Nolan Kloepping (3 RBIs) each had two hits, Noah LaPorte, one of the three Tiger pitchers, picked up the win with two innings in relief.

Ridgeview 9, Fieldcrest 7: Jordan Heider led the Knights with a single, double, RBI and three stolen bases.

Kaneland 3, La Salle-Peru 1: Jacob Gross led the Cavs in defeat with a hit and a RBI. Seth Adams, Kaedin Bond and Josh Senica also hit safely.

Girls soccer

Mendota 3, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Crystal Garcia had two goals and Sienna Gonzalez scored one for the Trojans in a road win in Monmouth. Ariana Sanchez had six saves on goal and a big PK save at the end of the game.

Girls track & field

At Manlius: St. Bede sophomore Lily Bosnich won the 200m (27.45), 100 hurdles (16.2) and 300 hurdles (48.51) to lead area competitors in the Bureau Valley Invite. Teammate Maggie Atkins was second in the 400m (1:07.87).

Bureau Valley got firsts from Lynzie Cady in the 400m (1:05), Maddie Wetzell in the 3200m (12:43.4) and Carly Wiggim in the pole vault (6-0) and seconds from McKinley Canady in the 100m (13.22). Connie Gibson in the 200m (27.57) and the 4x100 (52.9)and 4x200 (1:53.07) relays.

Amboy’s Jillian Anderson won the high jump (5-1 3/4).

Fulton (124) beat out Kewanee (101) for team honors with Bureau Valley (84) fourth, St. Bede (44) sixth and Amboy (39) seventh.