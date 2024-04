The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, in the upper level of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, in the upper level of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Bob Nudd, of Bridges Senior Center in Peru, will speak on services offered and the availability of free funding for families caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

For information, call Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858, Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 or Bob Frig at 815-220-0202.