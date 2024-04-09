Carus summer science camp opens registration

Registration is open for Carus Summer Science Camp. Those wishing to register can do so online at carusllc.com/sciencecamp. The free camp dates are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 8, to Friday, July 12 at St. Bede Academy in Peru. (Photo provided by Jake Kowalczyk)

Registration is open for Carus Summer Science Camp, promising an engaging and educational experience for young minds, the company said in a news release.

Those wishing to register can do so online at carusllc.com/sciencecamp. The free camp dates are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 8, to Friday, July 12 at St. Bede Academy in Peru.

Open to students entering sixth grade in the upcoming fall, this year’s camp offers a week of exploration, discovery and fun. With limited slots available, interested participants are encouraged to register early as spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Carus Summer Science Camp has been a highlight for students in La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties, offering an opportunity for hands-on learning in the fields of science and chemistry. Led by a team of local teachers, participants will engage in experiments and expeditions designed to ignite their curiosity and passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

“The Summer Science Camp is a cherished tradition for us,” said Lyndsay Bliss, vice president of Human Resources and Communications at Carus. “We’ve witnessed its profound impact on students over the years, and we’re proud to continue nurturing their interest in STEM education.”

According to projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM occupations are set to expand by 8% by 2029, underlining the critical need for early exposure to these fields. Moreover, a study by the National Science Foundation reveals 80% of future jobs will demand proficiency in STEM skills.

For more information and to register for the Carus Summer Science Camp, visit carusllc.com/sciencecamp.