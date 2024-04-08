Write Team: Join local clean up efforts on Earth Day

When we were kids, television stations showed more Public Service Announcements or PSAs than they do now.

Perhaps one of the more memorable PSAs in the 70s and 80s was “The Crying Indian.” It was a 60 second PSA that showed a Native American paddling a canoe through an increasingly polluted river. After getting out of the canoe he made his way toward a busy highway and almost immediately had a bag of garbage, thrown from a passing car, landing and splattering all over the Native American’s feet. In the final shot, the Native American turns toward the camera with a tear flowing down his cheek.

The tag line at the end of the PSA was “People start pollution. People can stop it.” It still gives me chills.

Two weeks from today, April 22, is Earth Day 2024. According to the official Earth Day web site, Earth Day is a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability, encouraging us to come together and take action for a healthier planet and brighter future.

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, when U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. Rallies took place across the country. The movement was so successful that by the end of the year, the U.S. government created the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA. Today, Earth Day is an event celebrated by more than 140 countries around the globe.

So, I was quite excited when I heard about a local effort to help clean up garbage that has accumulated for who knows how many years and decided to help, via the pen.

Operation Clean Sweep will commence two weeks from tonight, Monday, April 22. A group of dedicated volunteers will meet at Alfano’s, 1476 U.S. 6, Ottawa. The new location on the top of the hill.

According to Justine Larabee, Operation Clean Sweep organizer, the beautifications efforts will begin at 4 p.m. and will run until 7.

“We will meet at Alfano’s and move west down U.S. 6 toward the Utica roundabout for 1.5 hours then head back on the opposite side of the road with the shuttle service running every 15 minutes. Ottawa Noon Rotary also is a participant.”

Chambers of Commerce throughout the Illinois Valley, including the Ottawa Chamber, have united to support and help this effort. Chambers from the Princeton Area, Grundy County, Streator and the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce are on board. Some will participate in Ottawa while others will work within their communities.

Orange safety vests have been provided by Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty, so try not to wear something that will clash.

If you want to lend your support, not to mention your hands, volunteers will be meeting before 4 p.m. at Alfano’s. Shuttles will take people out to the clean up route and will run every 15 minutes.

If you’re looking for a way to get involved in a wonderful community event, this would be it. Get involved.

As a side note, the Crying Indian was played by character actor Iron Eyes Cody, whose specialty was playing Native Americans in Hollywood westerns. The Italian-American (his real name was Espera Oscar DeCorti) “passed” as a Cherokee-Cree Indian on and off camera. His long black braids were a wig, his dark complexion deepened with makeup. His fraud was not ill-willed: he also supported Indian rights, married an American Indian, and adopted American Indian children. Sadly, Iron Eyes passed away in 1999. He was 94.

Jonathan Freeburg is an Ottawa transplant for the past two decades-plus and a regular contributor to 1430 WCMY Radio. He can be reached at newsroom@shawmedia.com.