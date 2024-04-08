The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Mya Zavada

With 309 of 653 votes cast in a very competitive vote, The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU, is Streator junior softball player Mya Zavada after she had two singles, three doubles, a home run, 10 runs scored and four runs batted in as Streator went 3-2.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Kealey Rick (Marquette softball), Austin Aldridge (Seneca baseball) and Michael Mills (Ottawa boys track and field).

Streator's Mya Zavada makes a catch on the run against Peotone on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames? And if so, when, how, why, and who did you get them from?

Zavada: My nicknames are Dude or Mya Dude. I got it from my family when I was little for no good reason, and it just stuck.

How old were you when you started playing competitive softball, and where did you first play?

Zavada: I started playing competitive softball when I was 8 years old for Streator Pink.

What is your normal pregame routine?

Zavada: Before every game I like to have a Nutella Uncrustable.

How would you describe yourself as a softball player?

Zavada: I would describe myself as a hardworking and competitive player.

Do you feel there was any keys to your hitting last week?

Zavada: Every practice our coaches push us to get at least 100 swings in and work on skills to better ourselves for the next game. I have a good hitting coach that has taught me some great technique, and feel like my experience playing at a highly competitive level growing up has taught me discipline at the plate.

What is your best memory made on a softball field?

Zavada: I would say my freshman year when I hit a walk-off double to win our varsity game 5-4 against Wilmington or winning state in 12u for Streator Storm.

You can take one skill or talent from a teammate that maybe you feel you don’t have. What skill or talent would that be and who are you taking it from?

Zavada: I would definitely say pitching like my friend Makenna Ondrey.

What’s your favorite subject in school and why?

Zavada: I like math, because it’s satisfying when the problem works out.

What is your favorite dish to order from your favorite restaurant?

Zavada: I’m pretty basic with chicken strips, pizza, salad or a cheeseburger from anywhere.

Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?

Zavada: So far, I’m undecided on a major but hope to continue my athletic career after high school.