Second Story Teen Center to offer two $1,500 scholarships to members

Second Story Teen Center in Princeton will offer two $1,500 scholarships to Second Story Teen members to further their education.

High school and GED students of the 2024 graduating class who regularly attend programs are eligible to apply. Registration and application can be found on Second Story’s web site at http://www.secondstoryteencenter.org/ and need to be received by June 1 to be considered.

Second Story Teen Center offers young people of Bureau County, sixth through 12th grades, a sense of purpose and acceptance by providing an inclusive social atmosphere of companionship and encouraging conversation. The teen center wants to cultivate and nurture the full potential of our younger generations through education mentorship and support.

In October 2017 the teen center opened a food pantry in response to the number of low-income youth that came through the teen center’s doors and whose families were struggling to make ends meet. The teen center encourage residents to visit its facility and see what volunteers are doing to provide quality programs to area youth. Second Story is open 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday.

Second Story Teen Center is an incorporated 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Volunteers are welcome and for more information phone 815-303-4111.