Putnam County library says some eclipse glasses handed out should not be used

Roughly 40 people picked up solar glasses from one of the Putnam County library branches in the past couple of weeks. While they are ISO and CE certified Optical Quality Safe shades for Direct Sun Viewing for Solar Eclipses. They are not on the American Astronomical Society list of safe suppliers of solar eclipses. They should not be used for the solar eclipse Monday afternoon, the library said in a public service announcement.

If you got other types of solar eclipse glasses from the library, those are safe to use. The library has limited amount left and will have 20 solar eclipse viewers available for the program Monday at the Wetlands that come from the Adler Planetarium.