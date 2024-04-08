Magnolia Township Preservation Association to host Hidden Headstone Histories

Have you ever walked through a cemetery and wondered about the stories hidden in the gravesites? What tales could you hear from someone who served in the American Revolution or the Civil War? What tragedy led to an entire family buried within a short time of each other?

Magnolia Township Preservation Association will present the program, Hidden Headstone Histories, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Magnolia Township has seven cemeteries and many stories hidden in them. Join the group to hear the hidden histories from these cemeteries. The program will be in the meeting room of the museum at 110 N. Peoria St., Magnolia.

This program is funded by an Activate History Grant from Illinois Humanities. The mission of the Magnolia Township Preservation Association is to research, collect, preserve, promote and communicate the history of Magnolia Township to educate future generations. Residents of Putnam County and all lovers of history will enjoy this presentation.