La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties guide to the partial solar eclipse

Monday will present a special opportunity for La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties residents.

Beginning at about 12:49 p.m. and peaking at about 2:05 p.m., there will be a partial eclipse of the sun of about 90% coverage. The event is expected to end at about 3:20 p.m.

“We will have – believe it or not – 90% cover of the sun,” said Gerri Woodlief, who gave a presentation at the Princeton Public Library titled 52 Years Chasing Eclipses. “That’s fantastic. You’d have to be somewhere in the path to get total. It won’t be quite as exciting as seeing a total eclipse.”

Watch events in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

The Putnam County Library District will host Solar Eclipse at the Wetlands at 12:30 p.m. Meet at the library first at 214 N. Fourth St. in Hennepin, then the group will head to the Dixon Waterfowl Refuge outside of Hennepin.

Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

The Peru Public Library will be hosting a solar eclipse watch party Monday, April 8. The event is planned 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Grab a lawn chair and solar glasses. Everyone should set up on the grassy area on West Street (in between the parking lot and the street).

Some viewing tips

Woodlief encouraged residents to purchase proper eyewear if they wish to view the eclipse. She also said not to use a cellphone to take picture of the eclipse.

“It can ruin the camera in your phone,” Woodlief said. “You have to use special filters to take pictures.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health also is offering suggestions on how to view the eclipse safely.

“A total solar eclipse is a rare and remarkable event,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “Everyone in the eclipse’s path is set for a truly memorable experience and we, in public health, want to ensure it is a safe one as well. Please make sure you, your family, and friends take appropriate precautions this coming Monday, April 8 to avoid any injury or illness.”

The April 8 total eclipse will follow a path similar to the August 2017 total eclipse. This time, people across a wide swath of Southern Illinois will be in total darkness for just more than 4 minutes. It will be the last total eclipse over the U.S. until 2045.

IDPH and its Office of Preparedness and Response are working to remind the public about potential dangers associated with the eclipse and to ensure they take all appropriate precautions. That begins with eye safety – attempting to directly observe the eclipse without eye protection could cause permanent damage. Standard sunglasses do not offer protection, no matter how dark, and are not safe for viewing the sun. To directly view the eclipse, people must use special safe eclipse viewers which meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

Another way to safely view the eclipse is indirectly via pinhole projection. With your back to the sun, you can look at the shadow from the eclipse on the ground through a hole punched in an index card, an object with small holes like a pasta colander, or your fingers crossed over each other.

The large number of visitors expected into the path of totality – including Carbondale, Herrin, McLeansboro, Albion, and other communities – could also mean extensive traffic congestion. IDPH recommends travelers have a safety kit in their vehicle in case they wind up stranded, potentially for hours. That kit should include nonperishable food, water and any needed medications.

Solar eclipse path of totality. (Graphic by Illinois Farm Bureau)

Driving tips

Keep headlights on

Use visor to block out view of the sun

Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving

Don’t try to photograph or capture video of the eclipse while driving

Don’t stop in the middle of roadways for viewing