First United Methodist Church in Ottawa to host spaghetti dinner April 18

The congregation of First United Methodist Church in Ottawa will present its annual spaghetti lunch and supper Thursday, April 11, at the church, 100 W. Jefferson St.

The meal will feature its traditional sauce recipe, buttered bread, fresh salad and homemade dessert, packaged for curbside pickup on Columbus Street at the east entrance.

Meal tickets are available for pre-purchase through church members or at the church office and can be purchased at the door/curb on the day of the event. The cost remains unchanged from last year at $12 per meal, which includes a generous portion of spaghetti and meat sauce and two pieces of bread, among other items.

Lunch will be served 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for curbside pickup and business delivery for preorders. Supper will be served 4 to 6:30 p.m. for curbside pickup only.

Pre-orders for free lunchtime delivery to businesses (four meal minimum) are due by Monday, April 8, and can be made through the church office at 815-433-1060, or the church website at http://www.ottawafirstumc.org/spaghetti-fundraiser.html.

Following the event, the church will offer containers of sauce for sale for $10 for a 28-ounce container (three to four servings) and $30 for a gallon. It will be first-come, first-served. Sauce sales don’t begin until the day after the event and availability is not guaranteed.

First United Methodist Church Ottawa is the oldest chartered Christian congregation in Ottawa, founded in 1832. The congregation still worships at 9 a.m. Sundays in the oldest church building in Ottawa, dedicated in 1866, but now has modern amenities including air conditioning and an elevator for accessibility.

The pastor is Rev. Seamus Enright, an ordained Elder in the Northern Illinois Conference, appointed to Ottawa in 2022.