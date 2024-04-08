Country Financial sponsors Princeton Library Cafe

Princeton Public Library announced Thursday that Country Financial will sponsor the Library Cafe through April. (Shaw File photo)

Princeton Public Library announced Thursday that Country Financial will sponsor the Library Cafe through April.

This collaboration aims to provide valuable information to library patrons about the wide range of services and options available through Country Financial. Country Financial was formed by a group of Illinois farmers in 1925 as a fire and lightning insurance company. Today, it has more than 5,000 employees and representatives working together to provide a full range of products and services.

Local Country Agent G.W. Leynaud serves the Spring Valley area. The partnership with Country Financial underscores the potential of the library cafe as a marketing platform.

The Cafe Sponsorship program was initiated in 2016 to support the cafe while promoting local businesses and non-profit organizations. To explore the opportunities of becoming a monthly sponsor of the Princeton Public Library Cafe, call the library at 815-875-1331 or email help@princetonpl.org.