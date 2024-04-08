Central Bank of Princeton donates $10,000 to Second Story Teen Center

(From left) Don J. Schiff, Julie Grady, Jeff VanAutreve, Dana VanAutreve and Rick Clary stand in for a $10,000 donation from Central Bank of Princeton to Second Story Teen Center. (Photo provided by Don J. Schiff)

President Rick Clary of Central Bank of Princeton announced a donation of $10,000 to the Second Story Teen Center’s new building project.

This contribution reflects Central Bank’s commitment to uplifting the communities it serves, embodying the essence of community banking by fostering growth, development and an enhanced quality of life, the bank said in a news release.

“At Central Bank, we recognize the importance of giving back to our communities,” Clary said in a news release. “Supporting initiatives like the Second Story Teen Center aligns with our mission to contribute positively to the well-being of those we serve.”

Central Bank expressed its gratitude to the Second Story Teen Center for its contributions to the youth of Bureau County, and reaffirms its commitment to continuing support for initiatives that make a tangible difference in the lives of the communities.

The Teen Center has been opened since 2009 and located above Johnson Carpet. Plans have been moving forward to build a 6,000 square foot building located at 125 S. Main St., Princeton.

The mission of the teen center is to offer the young people of Bureau County, sixth through 12th grades a sense of purpose and acceptance by providing an inclusive social atmosphere of companionship and encouraging conversation. The teen center strives to cultivate and nurture the full potential of younger generations through education, mentorship and support.

Second Story Teen Center is an incorporated 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Volunteers are welcome and for more information phone 815-303-4111.