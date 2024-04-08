Bureau County Fair Queen Pageant Golf Tournament set May 11

The second annual Bureau County Fair Queen Pageant Golf Tournament is set Saturday, May 11, at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Christopher Braunschweig)

The second annual Bureau County Fair Queen Pageant Golf Tournament is set Saturday, May 11, at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Registration is 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. There will be a cash prize of $500 to the winning team. The outing will involve a four person scramble for 18 holes. Cost is $65 per golfer before April 12 and $75 per golfer after April 12, and it includes green fees, cart, dinner and a drink.

A printable registration form available on the Facebook event page or call Shari Marquez at 815-252-6835 or email shari_marquez@yahoo.com to register.