4 charged in Ottawa jewelry heist

Four individuals were arrested and charged in a jewelry theft after leaving Ottawa Walmart. Ottawa police said Monday the four may be part of “an organized, multi-state theft ring.”

Richard F. Parra-Flores, 24, of Chicago, and Jefferson D. Caballero-Urquia, 20, of Chicago, were charged Monday with burglary and felony retail theft. Burglary is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years and felony retail theft is a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

Charges are pending against two more suspects. Ottawa police said Mariainy D. Moreno-Cabrera, 31, and Ricmael Y. Parra-Flores, 22, both of Chicago, also are charged with burglary, though formal charges are pending in La Salle County Circuit Court.

All four were apprehended at 3:25 p.m. Thursday when Ottawa Central Dispatch received a call from Ottawa Walmart regarding a theft in progress. Walmart reported multiple suspects had broken into a jewelry cabinet and were stealing jewelry.

“Ottawa Police Patrol Units arrived on scene as the suspects were leaving in a vehicle,” police said in a Monday news release. “A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and multiple subjects were taken into custody. The vehicle and subjects were searched and Ottawa Police were able to recover multiple stolen items from Walmart.

“As the investigation unfolded, Ottawa Police discovered that several of the individuals appear to be part of an organized, multi-state theft ring.”

Moreno-Cabrera and Ricmael Parra-Flores were released on notices to appear. Prosecutors filed motions for conditions of release on Richard F. Parra-Flores and Caballero-Urquia.

Ottawa Police were assisted in the investigation by multiple police agencies in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Homeland Security.