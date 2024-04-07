Tessa Krull fans 22 in Seneca’s win over Serena: The Times Saturday Area Roundup

Softball

Seneca 7, Serena 5 (9 inn.): At Serena, the Fighting Irish (6-0) scored two in the top of the seventh to tie the game, then plated three runs in the ninth in topping the Huskers (3-4) on Saturday.

Seneca pitcher Tessa Krull earned the complete-game win in the circle after giving up seven hits, four earned runs while walking three and striking out an eye-popping 22 batters. Camryn Stecken (RBI) recorded three hits, while Alyssa Zellers (double, triple, RBI) and Sam Vandevelde (double, triple, two RBIs) each had two hits. Emma Mino and Lexie Buis also added RBIs.

RayElle Brennan had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI for Serena, Paisley Twait blasted a 3-run homer in the sixth and Makayla McNally added an RBI. Maddie Glade (7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) suffered the loss with Cassie Walsh (2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K) also seeing time in the circle.

Ottawa 14, Rock Falls 4 (6 inn.); Rockridge 3, Ottawa 1: At King Field, the Pirates (6-4) recorded 10 hits and took advantage of 10 errors in the win over Rock Falls, but then only mustered four hits in the loss to Rockridge.

Against Rock Falls, Piper Lewis (double, RBI), Bobbi Snook, Kendall Lowery and Peyton Bryson (RBI) all had a pair of hits for Ottawa. Maura Condon (4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) earned the pitching win with help from Adelynn Russell (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K).

Lowery had two hits and two stolen bases in the loss, with Lewis and Bryson (RBI). Condon (5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) suffered the loss, with Bryson (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) finishing up.

Newark 13, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.); Newark 12, Indian Creek 1 (6 inn.): At Shabbona, the Norsemen (12-1, 3-0) rolled to a Little Ten Conference double-header sweep over the Timberwolves.

In the opener, Kodi Rizzo pitched a perfect game with 14 strikeouts for Newark. Kate Bromeland (double, home run, three RBIs) led the way at the plate with three hits, with Rizzo (double, triple, RBI), Dottie Wood (double, RBI), Danica Peshia (double) and Stephanie Snyder (home run, two RBIs) all collecting two hits. Sadie Pottinger and Ryan Williams both homered and drove in three runs.

In Game 2, Rizzo (home run, two RBIs) and Williams (two doubles, two RBIs) each had three hits, while Peshia (home run, five RBIs) and Snyder (RBI) recorded two hits each. Wood (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) earned the win in the circle.

Aurora Central Catholic 11, Somonauk/Leland 3: At Aurora, the Chargers scored seven times in the second inning in the win over the Bobcats.

Kennedy Barshinger doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Somonauk/Leland (1-5), while Haley McCoy smacked a double.

Sandwich 3, Morris 1: At Sandwich, in the first inning after singles by Kayden Corneils and Johanna Freemon, Aubrey Cyr smacked a two-run triple, then scored on a wild pitch for the Indians (4-1).

Sandwich pitcher Brooklyn Marks made those runs stand up, earning the complete-game win after giving up just three hits, no earned runs, with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Putnam County 5, Fieldcrest 3: At Minonk, the visiting Panthers scored four times in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie in the win over the Knights.

TeriLynn Timmerman and Allie Wiesenhofer (RBI) each posted a pair of hits for Fieldcrest (0-3), while Pru Mangan registered an RBI. Keara Barisch (7 IP, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Baseball

Washington 7, Ottawa 6: At Washington, the Panthers scored the winning on a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh in the win over the Pirates.

Adam Swanson had two hits for Ottawa (6-5), while Jack Henson and Lucas Farabaugh each drove in two runs and Packston Miller a single tally. A trio of pitchers — Colin Fowler (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Cam Loomis (1 IP, 2 K) and Swanson (Loss, 3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 K) took the hill for the visitors.

Rochelle 1, Streator 0; Streator 6, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Bulldogs (4-6) split a doubleheader with the Hubs.

In Game 1, Jake Hagie, Cole Winterrowd, Luke Bemont and Landen Cook all singled for Streator, while Zander McCloskey (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 BB) and Landon Muntz (Loss, 3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) shared pitching efforts.

In the second game, the visitors scored twice in the first and three times in the second while Clay Christoff fired a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out nine. Noah Camp (double, two RBIs), Hagie (two RBIs) and McCloskey each had two hits, while Cook and Bemont also drove in single runs.

Marquette 7, Parkview Christian Academy 1: At Masinelli Field, the Crusaders (8-0) plated five runs in the first inning to jumpstart the win over the Falcons.

Anthony Couch (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) and Griffin Dobberstein (4 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) combined for the one-hitter on the hill. Couch also had two hits and an RBI and Carson Zellers doubled. Dobberstein and Charlie Mullen each drove in a pair of runs, with Alec Novotney and Keaton Davis recording single RBIs.

Seneca 9, Serena 3: At Serena, the Fighting Irish (8-3) scored eight runs in the final two innings in the win over the Huskers (1-6).

Paxton Giertz (two RBIs) and Casey Clennon (two doubles, two RBIs) each had three hits, with Kenny Daggett adding a single, double and three RBIs for Seneca.

Tanner Faivre and Beau Raikes (RBI) each had two hits for Serena, with Carson Baker driving in a run.

Newark 14, Indian Creek 7; Newark 17, Indian Creek 13: At Shabbona, the Norsemen (2-10, 2-0) scored 31 runs in sweeping the LTC foe Timberwolves for their first two wins of the season.

Newark took advantage 13 walks, six errors and five hit batsmen while also getting RBIs from Landon Begovac, David Ulrich, Blake Adams and Kiptyn Bleuer. Bleuer (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K) earned the win on the mound.

In Game 2, Newark scored 13 times in the fifth and held on. Payton Wills had three hits and three RBIs to lead the way at the plate. Begovac (double, five RBis), Ulrich, Jackson Walker (two RBIs), Clay Friestad (two doubles), Adams and Bleuer all had two hits. Begovac, Ulrich and Friestad combine on the hill for 13 strikeouts.

Sandwich 9, Johnsburg 1; Sandwich 9, Johnsburg 4: At Sandwich, the Indians (4-5, 2-0) swept the Kishwaukee River Conference doubleheader from the Skyhawks.

Chance Lange earned the pitching win in the opener after allowing just three hits, no earned runs, two walks and 10 strikeouts for Sandwich. Lange also doubled and knocked in two runs, while Taylor Adams homered with two RBIs and Tyler Lissman doubled.

In Game 2, Adams (6 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 5 K) picked up the pitching win while also smacking a trio of hits. Chris Barbor and Jeffery Ashley each recorded a pair of RBIs.