Streator library to host eclipse watch event

The Streator Public Library will host a Solar Eclipse and Chill event 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, in conjunction with the partial solar eclipse. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a Solar Eclipse and Chill event 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, in conjunction with the partial solar eclipse.

View the event at the library, 130 S. Park St. Special viewing glasses will be provided.

Additionally, the library will host a book-themed scavenger hunt the week of April 8. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Here are other activities scheduled at the library the week of April 8. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 8: Arts and Crafts with Maddy! Children 5-plus and younger. Come to the library to create projects to take home.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9: Lego Club, newborns to age 4.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9: Library adventure story time. Children 5-plus and younger. Adventures begin in the library. Visit for a storytime adventure with the library.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10: Toddler Time, newborns to age 5. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 10: S.T.EM., children 5-plus and younger

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10: Library tour, everyone is welcome. Learn more about the historical Carnegie library and enjoy refreshments at the question-and-answer session to follow.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11: Intro to Libby, adults. Meet Libby. A cool new way to use library services. The digital library available from your home.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 11: Game informer, children 10-plus. For gamers.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11: Game Night, anyone, including children 10-plus. Looking for a fun crowd? Play some games at the library.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12: Painting Academy, anyone 8 or older. The library invites patrons for a night full of colors.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 12: Laser Tag, children 8-plus, teens.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13: Murder Mystery, teens. The library has been sent a secret file filled with top secret information about a murder case that had happened. Think you could solve it?

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13: Dungeons & Dragons, 10-plus and adults. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey? Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/