Reddick Library in Ottawa to celebrate National Library Week with gifts, prizes, yard signs

Reddick Library in Ottawa will celebrate National Library Week from April 7 through April 13.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will give out gifts, raffling off prizes and passing out library yard signs. Stop by the library anytime during the week to claim one.

Call 815-434-0509 or go to https://www.reddicklibrary.org/ for more information.

6 p.m. Monday, April 8: Board meeting, adults. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 9: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10: Random Fandom, seventh through 12th grades. What’s your favorite fandom? This month the library’s is K-POP. Start practicing your dance routines!

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 11: Badlands National Park Fossil Find, kindergarten through second grade. Discover the remarkable finding of a notable fossil by a 7-year-old guest at Badlands National Park. After that, attendees will create their own fossils.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11: Bingo, adults. Have a blast at Bingo with chances to win gift card prizes. Attendees will receive a National Library Week goodie bag.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.