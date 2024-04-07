April 07, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioBearsThe SceneLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Putnam County Historical Society to host folk singer to kick off 61st season

Mark Dvorak mixes song, stories

By Shaw Local News Network
Mark Dvorak will highlight the annual program of the Putnam County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Society Meeting House in Hennepin.

Mark Dvorak will highlight the annual program of the Putnam County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Society Meeting House in Hennepin. (Photo provided by Sidney Whitaker)

Mark Dvorak will highlight the annual program of the Putnam County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Society Meeting House in Hennepin.

Dvorak explores the American folk song with a mix of song and stories. A celebrated singer, composer and teacher, Dvorak has been enchanting audiences of all ages since he first began performing in 1981. His concerts are a mix of the familiar and the new, traditional folk and standards from the American songbook. He plays authentic country blues guitar and picks old-time banjo.

The Historical Society will begin its 61st year. Everyone is welcome to this free program. The Meeting House at 403 Old Highway 26, is handicapped accessible.