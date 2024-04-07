Putnam County Historical Society to host folk singer to kick off 61st season

Mark Dvorak will highlight the annual program of the Putnam County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Society Meeting House in Hennepin. (Photo provided by Sidney Whitaker)

Dvorak explores the American folk song with a mix of song and stories. A celebrated singer, composer and teacher, Dvorak has been enchanting audiences of all ages since he first began performing in 1981. His concerts are a mix of the familiar and the new, traditional folk and standards from the American songbook. He plays authentic country blues guitar and picks old-time banjo.

The Historical Society will begin its 61st year. Everyone is welcome to this free program. The Meeting House at 403 Old Highway 26, is handicapped accessible.