Princeton softball sweeps doubleheader over Hall: BCR Roundup for Saturday

Princeton's Avah Oertel is greeted by all her friends in blue after her home run Saturday at Hall. (Mike Vaughn)

Softball

Princeton 17-15, Hall 2-0: The Tigresses cruised to a doubleheader sweep in Three Rivers East play in Spring Valley on Saturday.

Ellie Harp (2-4, two RBIs) and Avah Oertel each homered to power the Tigresses to a 17-2 win in Game 1. Keely Lawson, Sylvie Rutledge and Sam Woolley each added RBI hits behind winning pitcher Reese Reviglio (5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K).

Charlie Pellegrini and Caroline Morris (two RBIs) each had two hits for Hall (1-3).

Oertel tossed a one-hit shutout for Princeton (5-2) in the nightcap. She also had two hits, including a double with three RBIs.

Harp, Woolley and Reviglio each had one hit with two RBIs while Izzy Gibson and Kiyrra Morris had a hit and one RBI. Makayla Hecht tripled and scored three runs and Neavah Briddick had a double.

Bureau Valley 11, Polo 1 (6 inn.): The Storm had nine hits while winning pitcher Carly Reglin struck out in a nonconference victory in six innings in Manlius.

Lesleigh Maynard and Kate Stoller (two RBIs) each had two hits for the Storm. Emily Wright homered and drove in two runs. Madison Smith, Kadyn Haage and Emma Stabler each had one hit with two RBIs while Emma Stull double.

Baseball

East Dubuque 13, St. Bede 3 (5 inn.): The Warriors struck for seven runs in the second inning and four more in the third on the way to defeating the Bruins in five innings at Lumber Kings Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.

Geno Ferrari (RBI), Gus Burr, Luke Tunnell and Alan Spencer all hit safely for the Bruins.

St. Bede starter Nathan Husser was tagged for the loss with 1.1 innings pitched.

The Bruins arrived in Clinton after spending the week in Tennessee.

Bureau Valley 16, Polo 1 (4 inn.): The Storm scored 16 runs on nine hits to cruise to a nonconference victory in four innings at home.

For BV, Landon Birdsley had three hits and two RBIs, Drake Taylor had two hits and two RBIs, and Bryce Helms (three RBIs), Blake Foster (three RBIs) and Elijah Endress (two RBIs) each added one hit.

Endress went three innings for the win with Foster putting the finishing touches on.