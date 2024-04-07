Peru library to host solar eclipse watch party

The Peru Public Library will be hosting a solar eclipse watch party Monday, April 8. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

The event is planned 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Grab a lawn chair and solar glasses. Everyone should set up on the grassy area on West Street (in between the parking lot and the street).

For information about events, contact Marti Pack at 815-233-0229, ext. 213, or mpack@perulibrary.org. The library is located at 1409 11th St.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8: Books and Babies, Children’s Library Books and Babies will take place in the Youth library. For ages 6 weeks to 24 months. The library will meet every Monday. Activity or craft will follow Storytime!

10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, April 9: Color Me Calm, lower level meeting room. Drop by for coloring, coffee and companionship the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Coffee, coloring sheets and colored pens and pencils will be provided. This program is for adults only.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9: 20 & 30 Something Book Club. In your 20s or 30s and love to read? Join the library to discuss the book of the month. All are welcome to attend. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11: Thursday Tots, children’s library. For toddlers ages 1 to 3. The library will lead an activity or craft after storytime.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11: Board meeting, library meeting room.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 12: Tech Help Fridays.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 12: La Leche League of the Illinois Valley.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12: Anime Manga Appreciation Club, library meeting room. The Teen Anime Manga Club meets at 3:30 on the second Friday of the month. Join the library for a night filled with all things Anime. New members are always welcome.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13: Peruvian Purlers, lower level meeting room. An informal weekly gathering of knitters, crocheters and others at the Peru Library. Doesn’t matter if you are beginner or master, all are welcome.