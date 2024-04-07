Marseilles library to sell ‘I love the Marseilles Library’ signs as a fundraiser

Library Director Heide Trettenero showcases the "I love the Marseilles Public Library" sign available for purchase from the Marseilles Friends of the Library. (Photo provided by Heide Trettenero)

The Marseilles Public Library will be celebrating National Library Week beginning Monday, April 8.

Friends of the Library will be selling “I Love the Marseilles Library” yard sign as a fundraiser. Library patrons can purchase signs for $10. This fundraiser will help support future improvements at the library.

Stop into the library at 155 E. Bluff St. and take part in the children’s or adult’s library scavenger hunt. Patrons who participate can enter their name in for the end-of-the-week drawing. Also, enjoy a cookie while supplies last. National Library Week celebrates the country’s libraries, their workers and their contributions and promotes public support of the facilities.

5:15 p.m. Monday, April 8: Library Board Meeting, open to the public. The library board is looking for new trustees who live in the Marseilles city limits. Call the library at 815-795-4437 for more information.

10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10: Preschool Story Time, preschoolers and caregivers can join Miss Becky for some spring stories with a coordinating craft and a light snack.

10 a.m. Saturday, April 13: The Adventures Club: Dungeons & Dragons for high schoolers and college age. Snack is included.

Register for activities by calling the Marseilles Library at 815-795-4437.