La Salle veterans home receives new $111,000 shuttlebus from veterans groups, citizens

Residents of the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle celebrate the gift of a new shuttlebus on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The residents of the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle have traveled great distances in their lives to serve and protect this country.

Now, thanks to some of their own and their many friends in the area, they’ll now be traveling around the Illinois Valley a lot easier and in style.

On Saturday morning, the Peru American Legion Post 375 with an assist from veterans organizations and citizens through the area, donated a new multi-passenger, wheelchair-accessible vehicle to the Veterans Home, for use in a variety of chores, activities and events that will enhance the lives of its residents.

The van, which seats 15 and has fold down seats to accommodate more, is the product in part of the veterans themselves, proceeds from the annual poppy sales and other special events, like the visit from the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

According to Legion Post 375 Commander Dennis Znaniecki, it was the goal of Past Commander Bob Ankiewicz to buy a van for the home, a feat it accomplished in 2014 for roughly $50,000.

With money left over, the group was going to purchase a second one in 2020, but COVID delayed the van’s production until 2023. In the meantime, the price of the new one skyrocketed to $111,000, but the perseverance and generosity of those involved made it happen.

Now the van belongs to the home, complete with lettering across the side “Illinois Veterans Home-La Salle” and “Donated by Veterans and Citizens of the Illinois Valley.”

“We would love to take credit for this, but it wasn’t just all us,” Znaniecki told the crowd, including many of the residents. “A majority of it came from you guys, using the poppies that you make because without them, we couldn’t afford to do this … So it’s from you, from the Marseilles Auxiliary, the Catholic War Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, from all the military groups and their auxiliaries all throughout the area and from all the people of the area who contributed to this.

“It was a group effort and that’s why we thank you veterans and the Illinois Valley communities.”

The staff of the Veterans Home was just as thrilled to be receiving it.

“Our goal remains to provide a high quality of care and comfort to those we serve,” Veterans Home Executive II Director of Volunteer Services Bailie Bongartz said, “and with their help, it’s helping to make those things a reality. Our veterans have given so much in the defense of our country that we owe it to them to offer the best possible care and this generous donation will aid us in carrying on that tradition. We appreciate the generosity and thoughtfulness of friends like you to enhance the lives of our men and women ... Not only is this donation an amazing gift to our facility, but it also shows what a supportive community we have.

“This brand new shuttle bus will make such a positive impact on giving our warriors a high quality of life by helping take them to outings, Veterans Day parades, fishing trip, Christmas light tours, trips to Starved Rock and to watch our local Pistol Shrimp baseball team.

“It will bring many, many years of happiness to our home and to our veterans who have given so much for us. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.”