Almost a year after an arson fire damaged the restaurant, a renovated Brite Spot in Ottawa will reopen Monday, April 8.

“We are thrilled to be back and excited to see everyone,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “We hope you all enjoy!”

Shortly after the April 15, 2023, fire, the restaurant announced it would rebuild and reopen. The restaurant thanked its staff and customers for the support received in the fire’s aftermath.