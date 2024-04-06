April 06, 2024
Track & Field: Running events to be held, but field events canceled at Mendota’s Don Gooden Invite

By Kevin Hieronymus
MENDOTA - The show will go on for Saturday’s Mendota’s Don Gooden Invite, but only on the track.

The field events for the Don Gooden Invite have been canceled due to wet grounds, school officials said.

All running events will go on as scheduled with the meet now starting at 11 a.m.

Mendota will be hosting Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio, Annawan-Wethersfield, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest, Hall and Princeton along with Ashton-Franklin Center, El Paso-Gridley, Harvard, Hinckley-Big Rock, Newark, Pecatonica, Sandwich and Somonauk.