Taylor Cuchra pitches Marquette past Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell: The Times Friday Area Roundup

Softball

Marquette 5, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1: At rural Streator, the Crusaders (4-3, 2-0) scored three times in the first inning which was more than enough for pitcher Taylor Cuchra, who allowed just two hits, no earned runs, walked none and fanned seven in the Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors on Friday.

At the plate for Marquette, Hunter Hopkins (double) and Kelsey Cuchra (double, RBI) each posted three hits, with Maisie Lyons smacking a two-run double and Kealey Rick adding an RBI.

Ella Derossett had both hits and drove in the lone run for WFC (5-3, 2-3).

Herscher 13, Streator 3 (5 inn.): At Herscher, the host Tigers broke the game open with a eight-run fourth in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs (3-5, 0-2).

Losing pitcher Makenna Ondrey (two doubles, RBI), Reagan Morgan (double) and Joyce Walkling (RBI) each had two hits, while Lily Kupec knocked in a run.

Newark 17, Earlville 1 (4 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen scored seven runs in both the second and third innings in the Little Ten Conference triumph over the Red Raiders.

Ryan Williams led Newark’s 19-hit attack by going 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Danica Peshia (double, three RBIs) added three hits, while Dottie Wood, Sadie Pottinger and Gwen Friestad each had two hits and an RBI. Adelaide Johnson had a two-run double and Kodi Rizzo a two-run triple. Rizzo (2 IP 0 H, 6 K) and Tanner Kempiak (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K) shared time in the circle.

Serena 8, Plano 0: At Plano, the Huskers improved to 3-3 on the season with the win over the Reapers.

RayElle Brennan singled, doubled and stole four bases for Serena, while Jenna Setchell smacked a solo home run. Lanne Cole drove in a pair of runs and Makayla Mcnally a single tally. Maddie Glade (6 Ip, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching victory with Cassie Walsh (1 IP) closing things out.

Somonauk 24, Parkview Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Yorkville, the Bobcats (1-4) exploded for 12 runs in the first inning and never looked back in the win over the Falcons.

Brooke Bahrey (RBI), Izabelle Podnar (triple, two RBIs), Haley McCoy (two doubles, six RBIs) and Olivia Thrall (RBI) each had three hits for Somonauk. Maddie LeCuyer (RBI) and winning pitcher Kaydence Eade (two RBIs) each had two hits, the latter allowing just one hit and striking out nine.

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Indians (3-1) could only muster three hits in the loss to the Chargers.

Aubrey Cyr (double), Alexis Sinetos and Peyton Dudzik had the hits for Sandwich, while Cyr (7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Tri-Valley 20, Fieldcrest 6 (5 inn.): At Minonk, Pru Mangan doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for the Knights (0-2, 0-1) in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Vikings, while Jessica Schultz recorded a pair of RBIs.

Baseball

Marquette 16, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2 (6 inn.): At rural Streator, the Crusaders (7-0, 2-0) scored four times in the first inning and exploded for nine runs in the sixth in the Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors.

Anthony Couch led the hitting attack for Marquette going 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Carson Zellers (double, two RBIs) and Griffin Dobberstein each posted three hits, while Alec Novotney, Sam Mitre (home run, three RBIs) and Keaton Davis (home run, three RBIs) all had two hits. Grant Dose also doubled in a run. Novotney (2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K), Zellers (2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K), Ryan Peterson (2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) and Jackson Higgins (2/3 IP, 1 BB. 1 K) all shared efforts on the hill.

Losing pitcher Sam Schmitz (two RBIs), Jon Moore and Brezdyn Simons all singled for WFC (1-4, 0-3), while Tucker Hill walked three times.

Streator 14, Reed-Custer 13: At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-1) scored nine times in the third to overcome a slow start and tie the game, then eventually scored the winning on an infield error with two outs in the seventh in the ICE victory over the Comets.

Jake Hagie (two RBIs), Noah Camp (two RBIs) and Keegan Angelico (RBI, four stolen bases) all had two hits for the hosts. Luke Bemont, Cole Winterrowd, Jerrad Clark and Blaize Bressner each drove in a run. Clay Christoff (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R) picked up the win in relief of Bressner (3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Hagie (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 K).

Midland 3, Seneca 0: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish dropped to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in T-CC play with the loss to the Timberwolves.

Casey Clennon singled and doubled for two of Seneca’s four hits, with Paxton Giertz and Aiden Vilcek collecting singles. Giertz (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 9 K) suffered the pitching loss with Brody Rademacher (1/3 IP,1 K) and Austin Aldridge (2 IP, 2 H, 3 K) also taking the mound.

Plano 9, Serena 8: At Plano, the Reapers pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to top the Huskers (1-6).

Beau Raikes (three RBIs) and Payton Twait (RBI) each doubled while Tanner Faivre and Wesley Hendricks each recorded RBIs for Serena. Raikes (3 2.3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) and Faivre (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Freeport 6, Sandwich 3 (9 inn.): At Sandwich, after each side scored single runs in the sixth and eighth, the Pretzels scored three times in the top of the ninth to defeat the Indians (2-5).

Braden Behringer posted three hits while Tyler Lissman doubled twice and had an RBI for Sandwich. Quinn Rome (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K), Lissman (5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 5 K), Behringer (2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K) and Nick Machalek (2/3 IP) all pitched for the hosts.

Fieldcrest 2, Tri-Valley 1: At Wenona, the Knights broke the tie with a run in the fifth in the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over the Vikings.

Jordan Heider (double) and Lucas Anson both had two hits for Fieldcrest while Drew Overocker had a sacrifice fly. Layten Gerdes (Win, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) and Koltin Kearfott (2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) shared pitching duties for the hosts.